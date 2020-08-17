Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATO. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.12. 1,075,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,160. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATO. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.23.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

