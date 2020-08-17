Auctus (AUC) Price Down 45.3% This Week

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Auctus token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001794 BTC on exchanges. Auctus has a market cap of $7.32 million and approximately $422,248.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Auctus has traded down 45.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00039254 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $690.67 or 0.05628260 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00014867 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00048180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,634 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,241,617 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

