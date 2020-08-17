Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the December 31st total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AXLA traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $5.91. 399,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,779. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXLA. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its stake in Axcella Health by 43.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 12,548,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Axcella Health by 69.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,375,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,793 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Axcella Health by 50.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Axcella Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

