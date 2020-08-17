Banco de Sabadell S.A Acquires 6,221 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,174 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $2,326,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $113,476,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

QCOM traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.18. 10,279,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,825,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.06. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $116.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,794 shares of company stock valued at $22,030,228. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

