Banco de Sabadell S.A Acquires 8,903 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,352.7% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 153,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Starbucks by 233.4% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 7.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 154,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $810,521. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Starbucks from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $78.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,348,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,319,943. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $98.14. The company has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.13, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

