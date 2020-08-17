Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys 18,901 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.3% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.35. 16,553,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,133,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $211.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

