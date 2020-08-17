Banco de Sabadell S.A Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,739,378,000 after acquiring an additional 51,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,060,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,217,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,013,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,718,000 after acquiring an additional 96,864 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,606,000 after acquiring an additional 448,004 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,630,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,844,000 after acquiring an additional 41,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $282.99. 1,200,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,518. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $289.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.47.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

