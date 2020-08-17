Banco de Sabadell S.A Lowers Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Banco de Sabadell S.A trimmed its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 27.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Home Depot by 21.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,146,000 after acquiring an additional 774,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $7.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $288.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,498,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,667. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.17. The stock has a market cap of $301.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $289.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.19.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.