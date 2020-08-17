Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases 20,173 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Paypal by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Paypal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 103,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,204,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,942,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.31 billion, a PE ratio of 90.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.42 and a 200 day moving average of $139.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

In other Paypal news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $4,922,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,674,586.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,203 shares of company stock worth $12,339,005 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

