Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases 6,189 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.4% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,160,298 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $97,149,000 after buying an additional 416,281 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. XTX Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.53. 12,322,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,609,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.