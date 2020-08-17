Banco de Sabadell S.A Raises Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 89.6% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.37. 7,467,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,932,607. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $233.78 billion, a PE ratio of -208.66, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Consumer Edge downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.52.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

