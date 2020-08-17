Banco de Sabadell S.A Reduces Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Banco de Sabadell S.A decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 32.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 148.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $494,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.62.

S&P Global stock traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $357.14. 618,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.18. The company has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $360.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

