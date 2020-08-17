Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 34,363 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Banco de Sabadell S.A cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 34,363 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.38.

LOW stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,113,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,796. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.43. The company has a market cap of $116.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $158.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

