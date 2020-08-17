Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 3,798 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Banco de Sabadell S.A trimmed its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 305,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,548,000 after acquiring an additional 14,473 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.33. The company had a trading volume of 863,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,841. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.56. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

