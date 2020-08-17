Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 3,798 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2020

Banco de Sabadell S.A trimmed its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 305,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,548,000 after acquiring an additional 14,473 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.33. The company had a trading volume of 863,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,841. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.56. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit