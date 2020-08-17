Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 5,744 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Banco de Sabadell S.A decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.81. 1,191,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,081. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.10.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

