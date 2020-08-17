Banco de Sabadell S.A Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Banco de Sabadell S.A decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 187,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $264,548,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 56,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.00.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $10.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,517.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,785. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,586.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,014.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,496.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,379.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.