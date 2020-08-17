Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2020

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has decreased its dividend by 3.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BGH traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 46,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,275. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25.

About Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Dividend History for Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH)

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit