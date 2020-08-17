BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th.

BGC Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 9.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BGC Partners has a payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BGC Partners to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $2.69 on Monday. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 1.69.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $519.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 1.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

