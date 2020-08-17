BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Hits $0.0041 on Exchanges

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and $521,656.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00039207 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $695.52 or 0.05665037 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003575 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00048337 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00014658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003173 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 976,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

