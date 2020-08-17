Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Hits Market Cap of $63,018.61

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $63,018.61 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.02 or 0.00700642 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00096749 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00083387 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001036 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000408 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

