Bitcoin SV Price Reaches $226.67 on Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $226.67 or 0.01846203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, Gate.io, BigONE and BX Thailand. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and $944.57 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00153472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00192543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000930 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00135019 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,490,908 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Binance, SouthXchange, CoinBene, ZB.COM, DragonEX, Coinsuper, YoBit, IDAX, Coinbit, Altcoin Trader, FCoin, HitBTC, Bitbns, Gate.io, Kraken, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Bitkub, Bitrue, OTCBTC, Korbit, CoinZest, WazirX, MBAex, Huobi, Kucoin, Poloniex, Cobinhood, Bitfinex, Hotbit, OKEx, BigONE, Bibox, CoinEx, Bittrex, Indodax, Coinsquare, Koinex, Bithumb and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

