Blackline (BL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Blackline (NASDAQ: BL):

8/11/2020 – Blackline is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Blackline was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/10/2020 – Blackline had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $64.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Blackline had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Blackline had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $62.00 to $95.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Blackline is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Blackline was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

6/29/2020 – Blackline had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $54.00 to $71.00.

6/25/2020 – Blackline was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

6/20/2020 – Blackline was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/18/2020 – Blackline had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Blackline stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.19. 595,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,519. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average of $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.90 and a beta of 0.93. Blackline Inc has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $94.06.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.06 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. Blackline’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $54,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,813.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total value of $93,725.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,087.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,141 shares of company stock worth $8,590,286. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Blackline by 6.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackline by 0.5% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackline by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Blackline by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Blackline by 5.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

