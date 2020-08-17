BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A cut its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 235,324 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in BP were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in BP by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in BP by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cfra lowered their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,231,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,585,645. The stock has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.77. BP plc has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.70.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.03%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.