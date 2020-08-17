BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BRAMBLES LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of BXBLY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.98. 35,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,343. BRAMBLES LTD/S has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95.

Brambles Limited provides supply-chain logistics solutions based on the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use by various participants in the supply chain. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India; and IFCO segments.

