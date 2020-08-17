Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.0% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.62. 326,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,051,812. The company has a market capitalization of $139.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -634.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.77.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.