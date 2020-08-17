Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,803,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Barclays upped their target price on Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total transaction of $18,771,282.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 595,090 shares of company stock valued at $187,875,441 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $330.32. 1,056,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,018. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $335.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

