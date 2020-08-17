Brokerages Anticipate Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $381.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will announce sales of $381.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $381.30 million and the highest is $382.00 million. Air Transport Services Group reported sales of $366.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.35 million.

ATSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Air Transport Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.10.

ATSG traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.12. 436,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,857. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In related news, Director Randy D. Rademacher sold 10,081 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $276,421.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 607,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,659,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt sold 3,728 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $81,270.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 224.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 2,839.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.