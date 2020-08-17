Brokerages Anticipate Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to post $3.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.59 billion and the lowest is $2.60 billion. Aramark reported sales of $3.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $13.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.74 billion to $14.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.61 billion to $15.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Aramark had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.46.

In other news, insider Keith Bethel sold 5,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,452.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Aramark by 13.3% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 21,221,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,792,000 after buying an additional 2,482,906 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 9.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,634,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,397,000 after buying an additional 841,077 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Aramark by 108.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,962,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,982,000 after buying an additional 4,662,552 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at $143,820,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Aramark by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,126,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,310,000 after buying an additional 367,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

