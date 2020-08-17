Brokerages Anticipate Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

A number of research analysts have commented on BILL shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Bill.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bill.com from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.55.

Bill.com stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.47. 901,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,055. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.78. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $104.79.

In other Bill.com news, Director David K. Chao sold 2,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $183,454,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $79,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $579,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 50,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,916,176 shares of company stock worth $258,260,364.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at about $492,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 354,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,003,000 after purchasing an additional 212,556 shares during the period. black and white Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,177,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,897,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

