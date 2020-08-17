Brokerages Anticipate Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) to Post $0.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.46. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REYN shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

REYN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.31. 2,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a PE ratio of 23.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.70. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Black Diamond Therapeutics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Black Diamond Therapeutics’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $828,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $565,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,144,000. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $10,484,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 25.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

