Brokerages Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) to announce $1.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.01. 5,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $143.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $3,079,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5,122.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 84,517 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 6,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 66.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

