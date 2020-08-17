Brokerages Anticipate Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) will post sales of $66.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments reported sales of $72.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $273.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $262.49 million to $277.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $278.20 million, with estimates ranging from $273.83 million to $281.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.
Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 264,868 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth $24,627,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 88.4% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 58,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 27,673 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 584,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $19.18.
About Retail Opportunity Investments
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.
