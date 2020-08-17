Brokerages Anticipate Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) will post sales of $66.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments reported sales of $72.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $273.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $262.49 million to $277.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $278.20 million, with estimates ranging from $273.83 million to $281.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million.

ROIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 264,868 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth $24,627,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 88.4% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 58,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 27,673 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 584,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $19.18.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

