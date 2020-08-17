Brokerages Anticipate Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.07 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Southern Co (NYSE:SO) to report sales of $6.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.99 billion and the highest is $6.16 billion. Southern posted sales of $6.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full-year sales of $21.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.07 billion to $21.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.92 billion to $22.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Southern’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock worth $3,393,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 562.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 58.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.59. 2,725,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,367,015. The company has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average is $57.73. Southern has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

