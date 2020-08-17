Brokerages Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. American Software posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). American Software had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.41 million.

Several analysts recently commented on AMSWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet cut American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Sidoti initiated coverage on American Software in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $465,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $226,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,823 shares of company stock worth $987,619 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Software stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,784. The company has a market capitalization of $557.03 million, a P/E ratio of 82.76 and a beta of 0.57. American Software has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

