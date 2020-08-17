Brokerages Expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.21 Million

Analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will post $134.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.49 million to $199.43 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $374.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $646.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $559.12 million to $781.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $983.40 million to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($20.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by ($16.07). The company had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.04 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 33.04% and a negative return on equity of 178.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AHT. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

NYSE:AHT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 764,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,219. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,800 shares in the company, valued at $338,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 510,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.