Brokerages Expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.01). Codexis reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Codexis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens started coverage on Codexis in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

NASDAQ:CDXS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.56. 154,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,135. Codexis has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $31,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,404.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $109,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,129 shares in the company, valued at $780,285.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $669,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Codexis by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 23,799 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

