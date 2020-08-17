Brokerages Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $790.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) will report sales of $790.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $892.10 million and the lowest is $684.04 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted sales of $962.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

In other news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,004.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,688,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $220,890,000 after buying an additional 3,735,848 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,427.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,219,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,019,000 after buying an additional 3,092,272 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,456,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,534,000 after buying an additional 1,578,869 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,726,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth about $47,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,680. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

