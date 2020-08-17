Brokerages Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to Announce $5.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to post earnings per share of $5.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.48 and the highest is $5.80. Northrop Grumman reported earnings per share of $5.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $22.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.07 to $22.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $25.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.05 to $26.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

NOC traded down $2.30 on Monday, reaching $339.76. The company had a trading volume of 628,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,947. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.32. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $21,230,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 859,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,058,000 after purchasing an additional 25,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

