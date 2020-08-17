Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will announce sales of $38.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.50 million to $39.00 million. Camtek posted sales of $32.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $144.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.00 million to $144.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $157.20 million, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $159.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 12.69%.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Camtek from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on Camtek from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 516.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 7.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAMT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $16.18. 113,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,703. The firm has a market cap of $595.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.79. Camtek has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62.

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

