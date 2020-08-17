CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Argus lifted their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

CarMax stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.65. The company had a trading volume of 20,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,513. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.34 and its 200-day moving average is $83.57.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $911,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,401.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 39,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $3,613,799.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,137.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 536,080 shares of company stock valued at $51,564,723 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3,300.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 373.8% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,173.1% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 446.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

