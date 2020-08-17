CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2020

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Argus lifted their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

CarMax stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.65. The company had a trading volume of 20,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,513. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.34 and its 200-day moving average is $83.57.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $911,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,401.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 39,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $3,613,799.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,137.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 536,080 shares of company stock valued at $51,564,723 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3,300.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 373.8% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,173.1% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 446.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps

Analyst Recommendations for CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit