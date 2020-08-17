Cedar Capital LLC Buys 1,219 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 464,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,685,000 after acquiring an additional 22,531 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 21.8% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Nomura increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.39.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.09. The company had a trading volume of 30,493,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,336,717. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $180.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.