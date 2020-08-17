Cedar Capital LLC Buys 7,917 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up about 1.6% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.03.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,046,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,898. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.66. The company has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,964. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

