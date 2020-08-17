Cedar Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cedar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 32.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,007 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.5% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 225,588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $74,402,000 after buying an additional 82,257 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Adobe by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 114 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Adobe by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 792.6% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Argus boosted their target price on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DZ Bank downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.14, for a total value of $4,511,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,716 shares of company stock worth $37,809,190. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $451.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,349. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $441.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $470.61. The company has a market capitalization of $213.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

