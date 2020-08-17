Cedar Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 25.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 94,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,875,000 after purchasing an additional 22,848 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

NYSE LMT traded down $2.46 on Monday, reaching $388.96. The company had a trading volume of 864,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $371.16 and a 200-day moving average of $379.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

