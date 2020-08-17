Cedar Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of 3M by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.71. 2,066,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.00. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

