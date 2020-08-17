Cedar Capital LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,081 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,324,819,000 after purchasing an additional 251,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CVS Health by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,245,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,139,748,000 after purchasing an additional 577,235 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in CVS Health by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,343,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $732,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,061 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 32.1% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,300 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $64.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,921,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.