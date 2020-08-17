Cedar Capital LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cedar Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after buying an additional 2,724,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after buying an additional 291,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,644,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,489,000 after buying an additional 185,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,594,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,277,000 after buying an additional 195,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,534,000 after buying an additional 1,298,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,856,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.57. The firm has a market cap of $190.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

