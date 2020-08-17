Cedar Capital LLC Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,173 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.5% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 253.7% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $320.51. 2,767,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,663,912. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $324.57. The company has a market capitalization of $307.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $51,042,736.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

