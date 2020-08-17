Cedar Capital LLC Purchases 202 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,833,000 after buying an additional 36,357 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.50.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $8,180,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,527,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 191,031 shares of company stock valued at $75,465,257 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $416.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,150. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $423.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $392.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

