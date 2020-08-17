Cedar Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 23,874 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,709,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $46,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $100,841,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $62.77. 6,399,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,025,860. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.69. The company has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

